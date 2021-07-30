No ligament damage for Giants' Shane Lemieux

The Giants seem to have avoided a major disruption to their plans for the offensive line as projected starting left guard Shane Lemieux, who was carted off the field with a knee injury on Thursday, was back walking on the field Friday.

Coach Joe Judge indicated that Lemieux did not suffer any ligament damage after the scary scene that can often lead to season-ending surgery.

"I’d say the worst-case scenario seems to have been avoided," Judge said on Friday. "We’re happy about that."

It still may take some time to get Lemieux back into the lineup, and Judge noted that no official diagnosis has been made. He said it will take another 24 to 48 hours to "really kind of understand where he’s at" and the Giants will "see where he is at."

Lemieux, meanwhile, was standing behind the drills and reps at Friday’s practice in uniform but as a spectator rather than a participant.

"He’s kind of like a wild animal," Judge said. "He’d cut his leg off to get through a bear trap if he had to, so him not being out there [playing] is kind of driving him nuts. He’s already been in my office today talking about the fastest way to get back. My message to him is when the trainers say you’re 100 percent healthy to go on the field, we’ll put you on the field."