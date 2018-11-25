TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
42° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Shurmur's play-calling makes receivers wonder

Beckham Jr., Shepard would have preferred to see more passes against the Eagles' injury-depleted secondary.

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Print

Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t explicitly question the play-calling of coach Pat Shurmur in Sunday’s 25-22 loss to the Eagles. But the star wide receiver suggested that he would have done things differently against a defense dealing with several injuries in the secondary.

“Coming in, knowing that they struggled in the secondary, personally, I would have loved to attack them,” Beckham said. “But it wasn’t in our game plan.”

Beckham made it a point during his postgame interview that he wouldn’t directly address how Shurmur called the game.

“Honestly, that’s a question for Coach,” Beckham said when asked about whether he would have preferred to exploit the Eagles’ pass defense. “I just do what I’m told to do and go out there and execute. Whenever I get the opportunity to do something, I try to make the most of it. If I don’t have that many opportunities, all I can do is what I can do when I have an opportunity.”

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard also appeared frustrated after the Giants lost the momentum they had built in the first half. The Giants led 19-3 in the second quarter, as Eli Manning passed for 236 yards and one touchdown before throwing an interception in the final seconds. But Manning threw for only 61 yards in the second half.

When asked if the Giants had an advantage over the Eagles’ injury-riddled secondary, Shepard said, "We thought so, but I don’t know. It just wasn’t the case. I don’t know why. We were confident in the run game, I guess. It worked in the first half, but [the Eagles] made adjustments.”

Asked if he was able to get open, Shepard said, “You go back and watch the film. Tell me what you see.”

Saquon Barkley had 94 rushing yards and a touchdown in the first half, and he scored the Giants’ other touchdown on a 13-yard pass on the Giants’ first drive.  

Barkley provided the Giants' biggest offensive play on a 51-yard touchdown run with 4:06 left in the second quarter. He found a hole through the middle before cutting to his left and running in to give the Giants a 19-3 lead. 

“It was a great call, first and foremost,” Barkley said. “The offensive line blocked it up tremendously. I was able to use my speed to find a way to get into the end zone.”

Barkley was limited to 7 yards on four carries in the second half. The rookie refused to question the play-calling.

“If I carry the ball 20 times or carry the ball three times, no matter how many times it takes to win the game, I’m willing to do that,” he said. “But we just didn’t finish this game, and that’s the difference.”

Newsday

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is vice president of the Pro Football Writers of America.

New York Sports

Atlanta United midfielder Eric Remedi (11) and New Red Bulls drop opening leg of East final 
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz powers past Giants' Giants let it slip away, fall to Eagles
Giants running back Saquon Barkley carries the ball Giants Q&A: What happened to Barkley in 2nd half?
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and Giants head Glauber: Shurmur, Eli let Giants down
Head coach Todd Bowles of the New York Accepting a penalty backfires on Bowles
New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and Skjei seems to have benefited from sitting a few games