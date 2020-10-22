Sterling Shepard was activated off injured reserve on Thursday afternoon, but he still has one more obstacle to clear before he can play in Thursday night’s game against the Eagles.

The Giants wide receiver will be put through a pregame workout to make sure he is able to make all of the maneuvers necessary to contribute to the gameplan.

Shepard has been sidelined since Week 2 with a turf toe, and while he worked on the side with trainers during practices, he has not been able to participate in any of the team’s full-speed workouts. The Giants designated him to return from injured reserve on Monday, but because of the short week have had only walk-throughs in preparation for the Eagles.

The list of inactive players for the game will be announced shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The Giants also activated wide receiver Alex Bachman from the practice squad to the gameday roster, a move that teams can use this season to expand their roster to 55 players. If Shepard cannot play, Bachman would become the Giants’ fourth receiver and look to contribute on special teams. Even if Shepard is cleared to play, Bachman might be active as insurance in case Shepard aggravates his injury during the game, wide receiver Darius Slayton aggravates a foot injury he has been dealing with for two weeks, or Golden Tate or Austin Mack, the only two other receivers available, are hurt.

Linebacker Trent Harris was activated from the practice squad along with Bachman. Harris was in uniform for Sunday’s win over Washington but did not play.