Sterling Shepard was being evaluated for a possible concussion on Monday and may have to enter the league’s protocol for such injuries. If the wide receiver is unable to play in Sunday’s game against the Bills, it would leave the Giants without either of their two projected starters at the position. Golden Tate is serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances and is already sidelined.

Pat Shurmur said on Monday afternoon that Shepard “may be dealing with a concussion, we’ll know more [later].”

Shepard played 68 of the 69 offensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys. He caught six passes for 42 yards.

“He has to go through some of the testing,” Shurmur said. “It appears like he might be in the protocol here, but each guy is different as you know, so we just have to see how it goes here.”

Having Shepard out would leave the Giants very shorthanded at receiver. They have some capable veterans such as Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler and Russell Shepard who are more suited to supporting roles than as leading men. They also have rookie Darius Slayton, who missed the opener with a hamstring injury.

The Giants do have an open roster spot, so addressing wide receiver could be one way they fill that vacancy.

Shepard signed a four-year, $41 million extension this offseason and was poised to become the team’s No. 1 receiver after they traded Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns. Shepard fractured his left thumb on the first day of training camp in July and did not play in any preseason games although he practiced extensively with the team during the summer.

The Giants had two other starters injured on Sunday: Linebacker Kareem Martin left the game with a knee sprain and guard Kevin Zeitler suffered a shoulder injury (he played the entire game).

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We don’t think it’ll be long term and maybe not much at all,” Shurmur said of Zeitler’s injury. “He’s fine though. In my mind, he is.”