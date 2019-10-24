Pat Shurmur said on Thursday it is “probably a strong possibility” that Sterling Shepard will miss Sunday’s game against the Lions. The Giants wide receiver remains in the concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season in Week 5 against the Vikings. He has sat out the last two games with the injury.

“It’s probably just an issue of time now,” Shurmur said.

Shepard told Newsday on Tuesday that he has been symptom-free for nearly two weeks, and he has been practicing with the team in a nearly full capacity since last Monday (he is officially listed as limited and wears a yellow non-contact jersey when he is in action). Because this is his second concussion of the season – he suffered one in the opener on Sept. 8 – the Giants’ medical staff is being extra cautious with his return.

Shepard’s official status for Sunday will be announced by the team on Friday.

The Giants likely will have to wait until next week at the earliest – a Monday night game at home against the Cowboys – to have their full allotment of offensive playmakers on the field at the same time. So far this season, due to injury or suspension, the four primary targets for the offense that include Shepard, Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram and Golden Tate, have yet to appear together for a single snap.

As for Barkley, he was limited in practice on Wednesday after missing three games with a high ankle sprain and then returning to game action last Sunday. Shurmur called it “game soreness” and said he expects Barkley to play against the Lions, but admitted that the team might have to manage its star running back for a while.

“Coming back from the ankle, he may be a guy that we rest a little bit throughout the weeks to get him ready for the game,” Shurmur said.