TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
SEARCH
78° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Sterling Shepard recovering well from concussion, but Giants will be protective

Sterling Shepard of the Giants speaks with the

Sterling Shepard of the Giants speaks with the media after checking into training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on July 24. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Sterling Shepard is in the concussion protocol, even if he doesn’t look like he needs to be.

The wide receiver was not able to practice on Wednesday because of his injury but showed no ill effects from the concussion as he did some jogging, rode an exercise bicycle, threw some passes in pre-practice drills, and even danced a little during the team’s workout. His mere presence on the practice field opens the possibility that he will be cleared and available to play against the Bills on Sunday.

“He’s a tough, competitive guy,” Pat Shurmur said. “I’m not saying we’ve lost him. We’ll see what the week brings.”

Of course, there was a time when Shepard’s symptoms were a bit more obvious. In the third quarter on Sunday he set a block on a running play, grabbed his helmet, and fell backward to the ground. He returned to the game after that and played every snap but one.

“I wasn’t really sure what was going on,” veteran receiver Russell Shepard said of Sterling Shepard’s in-game status. “After seeing the play and seeing certain things throughout the week, I think the front office, the coaching staff, as well as Shep, are trying to come together and make the best out of the situation. I’m not quite sure about everything that happened throughout the game, but I know they’re going to do the best they can to protect him going forward.”

If Sterling Shepard is unable to play Sunday, the Giants will likely rely on Bennie Fowler and Cody Latimer as their starters. The Giants on Wednesday re-signed veteran T.J. Jones, who had a strong preseason for them but did not make the initial 53-man roster. Rookie Darius Slayton is still recovering from a hamstring injury and seems unlikely to play, and Cody Core was claimed off waivers last week, which means Russell Shepard could see an increase in his offensive playing time.

“I never know my role coming in,” Russell Shepard said. “It could have come last week if they had seen what was going on with Shep a little earlier. I just need to be ready at any point.”

Notes & quotes: G Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday’s practice but should be able to play Sunday. “I think he’ll be fine,” Shurmur said … LB Kareem Martin (knee) was placed on injured reserve. Shurmur said he is expected to miss “extended” time. WR T.J. Jones took his spot on the roster … LB Tuzar Skipper was preparing to re-sign with the Steelers on Monday when the Giants claimed him off waivers. “He’s a pass rusher, edge pressure guy,” Shurmur said. “We signed him with the idea that Kareem [Martin] might be out for a while.”

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Chris Carlin. Chris Carlin leaves WFAN
Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa heads upfield during Jets WR Enunwa done for season with neck injury
Tony Paige, longtime WFAN overnight host, will retire Tony Paige to say goodbye to WFAN on Saturday night
C.J. Mosley #57 of the New York Jets Gase optimistic Mosley, Quinnen Williams will play Monday
Giants free safety Jabrill Peppers answers questions from Peppers, Zeitler know all too well about losing streaks
Jets head coach Adam Gase looks at the Glauber: Gase unafraid to criticize players, self
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search