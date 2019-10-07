TODAY'S PAPER
Sterling Shepard back in NFL concussion protocol, source says

Sterling Shepard of the Giants dives for an overthrown pass during the first quarter against the Vikings at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Sterling Shepard returned to the NFL’s concussion protocol on Monday and, per a source, he could be out for “a while.” This is the second concussion for Shepard in the first five weeks of the season. He suffered his first in Week 1 against Dallas.

Shepard was removed from Sunday’s game against the Vikings and evaluated for a concussion after a hit along the sideline on a deep pass in his direction. He returned to the game after he was cleared but on Monday notified the Giants of symptoms.

The wide receiver will miss Thursday’s game against the Patriots. Golden Tate, Cody Latimer and rookie Darius Slayton will become the top three receivers.

