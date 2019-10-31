The Giants are at the point where they are talking about Sterling Shepard as a present-tense part of the offense. The wide receiver remains in the concussion protocol, but that seems a mere formality as he is expected to be cleared in time to play against the Cowboys on Monday night.

“Getting Shep back this week will help,” quarterback Daniel Jones said of Shepard, who was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and is expected to meet with an independent neurologist for the final clearance this week.

Even Pat Shurmur was talking about having the key components of the offense all on the field for the first time this season. Monday could be the debut of a Giants team that has Shepard, Golden Tate, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley all at the same time.

“This is the first time they’ll all sort of be out there together, the new version of things,” Shurmur said. “It’s important that they just go out and play, do their jobs, and try to execute. When the ball is thrown your way, catch it. If you are supposed to block somebody, block them. If we hand it to you and you run with it, make yards. I don’t try to minimize it or boil it down too much, but they just have to do their jobs.”

And if they do, what might the ceiling for the offense be?

“We’ll find out,” Shurmur said.

Apparently on Monday night.

Notes & quotes: Shurmur said he would prefer his players not wear microphones during the ESPN broadcast of the game against the Cowboys, and said that Jets quarterback Sam Darnold’s candid “ghost” comments that were aired two weeks ago “brought light to a problem that can occur.” The decision, though, will be up to the players. The Giants’ own young quarterback said he will decline any requests to wear any audio devices in the game. “I feel like I’d rather be thinking about the game, thinking about what I need to do, and communicating with my teammates,” Jones said … The Giants added left-footed punter Sean Smith to the practice squad to help them prepare for Cowboys left-footed punter Chris Jones … CB Grant Haley (knee) was new on the Giants’ injury report but he practiced fully.