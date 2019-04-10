Sterling Shepard was always seen as the wingman to Odell Beckham Jr., a less celebrated, less audacious, less attention-grabbing sidekick. Beckham even used to call him “Young Shep” as if he were a protégé rather than a peer.

Now, though, Beckham is gone and Shepard is poised to become the cornerstone of the Giants’ wide receiver position for the foreseeable future.

The team is close to finalizing a four-year extension worth $41 million with Shepard, a source confirmed. NFL Network was first to report the pending agreement. Shepard, 26, wasn’t due to become a free agent until after the 2019 season, but the Giants clearly wanted his on-field production and locker room presence to stick around for a while.

The pending signing comes about a month after the Giants traded Beckham to the Browns. Since then they have signed free agent Golden Tate to a four-year, $37.5 million deal, brought back just about all of the wide receivers who were on the roster last year, including Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler, Corey Coleman and Russel Shepard. And now they are hitching themselves to Sterling Shepard for the long haul.

In the three seasons he’s played with the Giants since they picked him in the second round of the 2016 draft, Shepard has caught 190 passes for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdowns. He missed five games in 2017 with an injury but played in all 16 games in 2016 and 2018.

There were other teams reportedly interested in Shepard, either via trade or by waiting for him to hit the market after the upcoming season. Unlike with Beckham, the Giants seem to appreciate Shepard’s on- and off-the-field contributions. They see him as a receiver who can play both in the slot and on the outside, as well as a willing and skilled blocker in the run game.

Shepard was also a staunch public defender of Eli Manning’s, something Beckham never was. That likely has endeared him to the front office, which has spent the offseason arguing against what general manager Dave Gettleman has called an unfair negative narrative around the 38-year-old quarterback. Manning is expected to be the starting quarterback when the season opens in September.

When the Giants signed Tate, who was seen as a replacement for Beckham, Tate was asked about playing alongside Shepard. “That guy, he's a baller,” Tate said. “He's a playmaker.”

At the league meetings last month, Pat Shurmur was asked about the Shepard and Tate combination.

“When we run the ball, they are gritty blockers and you can play them on the edge and in the slot,” he said. “Then, when you throw the ball, they have both done good work in the slot and have had production outside. You can play both guys wherever.”

Shepard will be one of the most closely watched players this season as observers look to see if he flourishes or falters without Beckham around. The same lens will be placed on other players such as Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley. Shepard, though, plays the same position as Beckham and was a close friend of the former Giant. The comparisons for him will be stronger than those any other current Giant will face.

The Giants believe he can live up to them, and the contract they are about to give him.