While the two high-profile additions to the Giants’ receiving corps operate at opposite ends of the availability spectrum, with Kenny Golladay sidelined by a hamstring injury suffered on Tuesday and first-round pick Kadarius Toney working his way back to the field from COVID-19, the old mainstay is just chugging along through training camp.

Sterling Shepard said he and Joe Judge had a conversation in the spring about his coming into training camp in good enough shape to be able to stay on the field and play multiple positions in the offense.

"That’s the mentality I had during the offseason and I can say I am in some of the best shape of my life right now," Shepard said. "I’ve been feeling good."

It has shown on the field. While the offense struggled through the first week of camp before a recent breakout, Shepard has been a consistently impressive player for the unit.

But that wasn’t the only conversation Shepard and Judge had this offseason. The coach said in the spring that when the team drafted Toney he made it a point to call Shepard and let him know that he was not being replaced.

"I respected the call, grown man to grown man," Shepard said. "I feel like that was the right way to go about it. He just reassured me."

Shepard said he is all for adding playmakers like Toney and Golladay.

"Whatever help they need getting adjusted, I try to help them the best way I can," he said. "I have all the confidence in the world in my ability and what I can bring to the table. That’s what I stand on. I’m going to walk in this building and be the same person I am every day no matter what happens."

Notes & quotes: Judge said Golladay, who left Tuesday’s practice with a hamstring injury, was visiting a doctor on Wednesday. "In terms of a worst-case scenario, we kind of avoided that," Judge said of this being a long-term problem for the key free-agent acquisition. "We’ll see what the timetable looks like." . . . With Golladay and Toney not able to fully participate, Derrick Dillon placed on IR, and Austin Mack sidelined by a hamstring, the Giants added depth at receiver by signing Andy Jones. They also added TE Tommy Stevens and put RB Mike Weber (hip flexor) on IR . . . Nate Solder showed up for a Zoom interview with the media wearing a T-shirt with the word "Fight" printed on it in Giants font. A message after the brawl at Tuesday’s practice from the most veteran position player on the team? "No, this is about a mentality, it’s not about an activity," Solder said . . . Veteran OL Joe Looney told the team he’s decided to retire on Wednesday, less than a week after signing with the Giants as a free agent. Looney is the third veteran Giants player to hang ‘em up so far this training camp, following WR/TE Kelvin Benjamin and LB Todd Davis . . . Phil Simms was the latest former Giant to stop by practice and address the team. He spoke to them for about 10 minutes at the conclusion of practice . . . TE Levine Toilolo tore his Achilles while working on the side at practice.