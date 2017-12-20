TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 42° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 42° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Steve Spagnuolo has a win-now mentality

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo of the New

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo of the New York Giants looks on in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Steve Spagnuolo’s orders are clear. At least in his mind. As interim coach, he’s being asked to help the Giants win games.

Not next year. Not for the years down the road. Now.

Which is why, he said, Davis Webb is taking practice reps with the first offensive unit this week but likely won’t see the field on Sunday against the Cardinals.

“I keep going back to it and I’m just being honest with you, I’m focused on winning the football game,” Spagnuolo said on Wednesday. “To me, winning the football game is with Eli Manning. Should it be anything else, I don’t know, probably something bad has happened. I prefer to have Eli Manning in there winning. I’m worried about this game first. I know we have two, but that’s my preference.”

That thinking seems to be at odds with what is best for the Giants in the long term. It was earlier this month that co-owner John Mara said he wanted to see Webb on the field in a game before the Giants head into the offseason with a very high draft pick. Interim general manager Kevin Abrams echoed that sentiment last week.

Yet no one has told Spagnuolo directly to get the kid some game snaps at the possible expense of competitiveness. At least not yet.

“I want to do what’s in the best interest of the organization,” Spagnuolo said, “but I do know the organization wants to win football games. That has never changed. That’s why when I say to you that my mind is on that, it truly is on that, and we’ll do whatever we can to win the football game.”

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Islanders owner Jon Ledecky, right, and NHL commissioner Cuomo wants Isles to play some Coliseum games
Muhammad Wilkerson of the New York Jets reacts Mo Wilkerson at practice for the Jets
Kristaps Porzingis reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers Porzingis expects to play Thursday
Knicks center Enes Kanter looks on against the Knicks’ Kanter unfazed by Turkish indictment
Gregg Giannotti, from Bellport, will join the WFAN From Bellport to WFAN, Giannotti stays the same
Mets General Manager Steve Phillips, left, takes reporter's Phillips defends Wilpons: ‘They aren’t cheap!’