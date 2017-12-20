Steve Spagnuolo’s orders are clear. At least in his mind. As interim coach, he’s being asked to help the Giants win games.

Not next year. Not for the years down the road. Now.

Which is why, he said, Davis Webb is taking practice reps with the first offensive unit this week but likely won’t see the field on Sunday against the Cardinals.

“I keep going back to it and I’m just being honest with you, I’m focused on winning the football game,” Spagnuolo said on Wednesday. “To me, winning the football game is with Eli Manning. Should it be anything else, I don’t know, probably something bad has happened. I prefer to have Eli Manning in there winning. I’m worried about this game first. I know we have two, but that’s my preference.”

That thinking seems to be at odds with what is best for the Giants in the long term. It was earlier this month that co-owner John Mara said he wanted to see Webb on the field in a game before the Giants head into the offseason with a very high draft pick. Interim general manager Kevin Abrams echoed that sentiment last week.

Yet no one has told Spagnuolo directly to get the kid some game snaps at the possible expense of competitiveness. At least not yet.

“I want to do what’s in the best interest of the organization,” Spagnuolo said, “but I do know the organization wants to win football games. That has never changed. That’s why when I say to you that my mind is on that, it truly is on that, and we’ll do whatever we can to win the football game.”