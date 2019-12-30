Steve Tisch has always been a 50-50 partner with John Mara when it comes to owning the Giants. That’s the agreement their fathers reached in 1991, and it is unlikely to change financially. Now, though, Tisch wants to have more say in what happens to their team.

Tisch said on Monday he intends to have a more active role in the day-to-day decision-making for the Giants, a job that has always fallen mostly to Mara with Tisch based in California.

“I am involved and I would like to be more involved and I will be more involved,” Tisch said. “I will be here more physically, but the opportunities that John and I spend with each other in the same building or the same stadium or the same locker room will increase.”

It’s unclear whether that desire stems from frustrations over the decision that were made on Monday to fire head coach Pat Shurmur but retain Dave Gettleman as general manager. Mara said he and Tisch were in “lockstep” regarding those calls.

Tisch insisted that there is “no friction” between he and Mara, calling their relationship “challenging” but “rewarding” and “very, very functional.”

“Partnerships are hard, professional ones and domestic ones, but I feel we have a very good one,” Tisch said. “We always, with some difference of opinions expressed and communicated, get to the same point.”

Now, it seems, they’ll get there with more input from Tisch than there has been in the past.

NOTES & QUOTES: Wide receiver Sterling Shepard said he went to the hospital on Sunday night to have his bruised lower back examined after he was kneed in the area twice during the Eagles game. He said he’ll only need to rest to recover from the injury ... Promising rookie linebacker Ryan Connelly, who tore his ACL in October, said he is on track to begin straight-line running in February and expects to be ready for the start of training camp. Connelly will likely be penciled in as a starter on the defense.