Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
71° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Sunday Night Football: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Photo list of the New York Giants visiting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants before
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

Eli Manning of the New York Giants before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sept.16, 2018.

Odell Beckham of the New York Giants catches
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington

Odell Beckham of the New York Giants catches a pass during warm ups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 16, 2018.

Odell Beckham of the New York Giants warms
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington

Odell Beckham of the New York Giants warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 16, 2018.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants warms
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington

Eli Manning of the New York Giants warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sept, 16, 2018.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington

Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants gestures after catching a pass during warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 16, 2018.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants warms
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington

Eli Manning of the New York Giants warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sept.16, 2018.

Odell Beckham of the New York Giants warms
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington

Odell Beckham of the New York Giants warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 16, 2018.

Odell Beckham of the New York Giants warms
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington

Odell Beckham of the New York Giants warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 16, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on Rieber: Boone's seat getting a bit hotter
New York Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins sacks Miami Jets put pressure on Dolphins' Tannehill but not enough 
New York Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor makes Jets Q&A: Receiver Pryor takes blame for end-zone interception
The Yankees' Aaron Judge runs in from rightfield Aaron Judge could face Red Sox this week
Sam Darnold of the New York Jets looks Glauber: Darnold's two interceptions undercut Jets
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton is out Yankees drop series to Jays, but A's don't take advantage