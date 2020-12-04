Super Bowl XXV: Giants vs. Bills

Scenes from Super Bowl XXV when the Giants beat the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 27, 1991.

New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells smiles before the start of Super Bowl XXV against Buffalo Bills in Tampa Sunday, Jan. 27, 1991.

Giants quarterback Jeff Hostetler celebrates a second-quarter touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 27, 1991.

New York Giants wide receiver Stephen Baker hauls in a touchdown pass from quarterback Jeff Hostetler in the final minutes of the first half of Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991.

Leonard Marchall (70) and Erik Howard (74) of the New York Giants celebrate the sack of Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly in the third quarter of Super Bowl XXV on Jan. 27, 1991 in Tampa.

Head coach Bill Parcells of the New York Giants watches on the sidelines during Super Bowl XXV against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 27, 1991, at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Wide receiver Mark Ingram of the New York Giants against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991.

Super Bowl XXV: Buffalo Bills v New York Giants Offensive tackle Jumbo Elliott of the New York Giants during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991.

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 27: Wide receiver Mark Ingram #82 of the New York Giants runs with a pass reception against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Giants defeated the Bills 20-19. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Mark Ingram of the New York Giants runs with a pass reception against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991.

Kicker Scott Norwood of the Buffalo Bills misses a 47-yard field goal wide right in the final moments of the Bills' 20-19 loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991.

New York Giants quarterback Jeff Hostetler runs from the field carrying the game winning ball after his team beat the Buffalo Bills 20-19 in Super Bowl XXV in Tampa, Fla.

New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells celebrates his team's victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 27, 1991. The Giants won 20-19.