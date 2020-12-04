TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Morning
SEARCH
53° Good Morning
SportsFootballGiants

Super Bowl XXV: Giants vs. Bills

Print

Scenes from Super Bowl XXV when the Giants beat the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 27, 1991.

New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells smiles
Credit: AP/Rusty Kennedy

New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells smiles before the start of Super Bowl XXV against Buffalo Bills in Tampa Sunday, Jan. 27, 1991.

New York Giants quarterback Jeff Hostetler celebrates a
Credit: AP/OLGA SHALYGIN

Giants quarterback Jeff Hostetler celebrates a second-quarter touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 27, 1991.

New York Giants wide receiver Stephen Baker (85)
Credit: AP/Bill Waugh

New York Giants wide receiver Stephen Baker hauls in a touchdown pass from quarterback Jeff Hostetler in the final minutes of the first half of Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991.

Leonard Marchall (70) and Erik Howard (74) of
Credit: AP/Lynn Sladky

Leonard Marchall (70) and Erik Howard (74) of the New York Giants celebrate the sack of Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly in the third quarter of Super Bowl XXV on Jan. 27, 1991 in Tampa.

Head coach Bill Parcells of the New York
Credit: NFL/NFL / Al Messerschmidt Archive

Head coach Bill Parcells of the New York Giants watches on the sidelines during Super Bowl XXV against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 27, 1991, at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 27: Wide receiver Mark
Credit: Getty Images/George Rose

Wide receiver Mark Ingram of the New York Giants against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991.

Super Bowl XXV: Buffalo Bills v New York Giants

Offensive tackle Jumbo Elliott of the New York
Credit: Getty Images/George Rose

Offensive tackle Jumbo Elliott of the New York Giants during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991.

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 27: Wide receiver Mark
Credit: Getty Images/George Rose

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 27: Wide receiver Mark Ingram #82 of the New York Giants runs with a pass reception against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Giants defeated the Bills 20-19. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 27: Wide receiver Mark
Credit: Getty Images/George Rose

Wide receiver Mark Ingram of the New York Giants runs with a pass reception against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991.

Kicker Scott Norwood of the Buffalo Bills misses
Credit: AP/John W. McDonough

Kicker Scott Norwood of the Buffalo Bills misses a 47-yard field goal wide right in the final moments of the Bills' 20-19 loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991.

Buffalo Bills kicker Scott Norwood, center, misses the
Credit: AP/PHIL SANDLIN

Kicker Scott Norwood of the Buffalo Bills misses a 47-yard field goal wide right in the final moments of the Bills' 20-19 loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991.

New York Giants quarterback Jeff Hostetler runs from
Credit: AP/Ron Heflin

New York Giants quarterback Jeff Hostetler runs from the field carrying the game winning ball after his team beat the Buffalo Bills 20-19 in Super Bowl XXV in Tampa, Fla. 

New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells celebrates
Credit: AP/BILL HABER

New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells celebrates his team's victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 27, 1991. The Giants won 20-19. 

New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells lets
Credit: AP/BILL WAUGH

New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells lets out a yell as he is drenched by his team after they defeated the Buffalo Bills 20-19 to win Super Bowl XXV in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 27, 1991. 

New York Sports

Saquon Barkley at Giants training camp on Aug. Saquon Barkley could be able to run by Super Bowl weekend
Giants wide receiver Golden Tate throws the football In case of QB emergency, break glass, bring in Golden Tate
Twins pitcher Trevor May throws against Cleveland on Trevor May soaking up being a Met - and the good NY food
Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains of the Jets stands Loggains declines to answer about Jets' play-calling saga
Trainers check Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after an Joe Judge on Daniel Jones: More questions than answers right now
Jets head coach Adam Gase and New York Jets' Gase admits to failing to develop QB Darnold
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search