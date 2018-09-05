The Yale Bowl and the Giants

GIANTS AND THE YALE BOWL

Because of the renovation of Yankee Stadium, the 1973 and 1974 Giants played 12 home games at the Yale Bowl, home to the Yale University football team in New Haven, Connecticut. In 1975, the Giants played at Shea Stadium, and in 1976 they moved into new Giants Stadium in The Meadowlands.

ABOUT THE STADIUM

Name: Yale Bowl

Opened: Nov. 21, 1914

Construction cost: $750,000

Surface: Natural grass

Capacity: 70,896 (in 1973-74)

Tenants: Yale University Bulldogs (NCAA, 1914-present); Giants (NFL, 1973–1974); Connecticut Bicentennials (NASL, 1976–1977).

1973 GIANTS

Record: 2-11-1 (Home 2-4-1; Away 0-7-0), fifth place NFC East

At Yale Bowl: 1-4

Coach: Alex Webster

Notable players: QB Norm Snead, RB Ron Johnson, LBs Brad Van Pelt, Brian Kelley, K Pete Gogolak.

Offense: Scored 226 points (rank 21 of 26).

Defense: Allowed 362 points (rank 22 of 26).

YALE BOWL GAMES

Date Opponent Result Attendance

Oct. 7 Packers L, 16–14 70,050

Oct. 14 Redskins L, 21–3 70,168

Nov. 11 Cowboys L, 23–10 70,128

Nov. 18 Cardinals W, 24–13 65,795

Dec. 16 Vikings L, 31–7 70,041

1974 GIANTS

Record: 2-12-0 (Home 0-7-0; Away 2-5-0), fifth place NFC East

At Yale Bowl: 0-7

Coach: Bill Arnsparger

Notable players: QB Craig Morton, RB Joe Dawkins, G John Hicks, DT John Mendenhall, DB Spider Lockhart

Offense: Scored 195 points (rank 22 of 26).

Defense: Allowed 299 points (rank 23 of 26).

YALE BOWL GAMES

Date Opponent Result Attendance

Sept. 15 Redskins L, 13–10 49,849

Sept. 22 Patriots L, 28–20 44,082

Oct. 6 Falcons L, 14–7 42,379

Oct. 27 Cowboys L, 21–7 57,381

Nov. 10 Jets L, 26–20 OT 64,327

Nov. 24 Cardinals L, 23–21 40,615

Dec. 8 Eagles L, 20–7 21,170