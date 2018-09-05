The Yale Bowl and the Giants

GIANTS AND THE YALE BOWL
Because of the renovation of Yankee Stadium, the 1973 and 1974 Giants played 12 home games at the Yale Bowl, home to the Yale University football team in New Haven, Connecticut. In 1975, the Giants played at Shea Stadium, and in 1976 they moved into new Giants Stadium in The Meadowlands.
ABOUT THE STADIUM
Name: Yale Bowl
Opened: Nov. 21, 1914
Construction cost: $750,000
Surface: Natural grass
Capacity: 70,896 (in 1973-74)
Tenants: Yale University Bulldogs (NCAA, 1914-present); Giants (NFL, 1973–1974); Connecticut Bicentennials (NASL, 1976–1977).
1973 GIANTS
Record: 2-11-1 (Home 2-4-1; Away 0-7-0), fifth place NFC East
At Yale Bowl: 1-4
Coach: Alex Webster
Notable players: QB Norm Snead, RB Ron Johnson, LBs Brad Van Pelt, Brian Kelley, K Pete Gogolak.
Offense: Scored 226 points (rank 21 of 26).
Defense: Allowed 362 points (rank 22 of 26).
YALE BOWL GAMES
Date Opponent Result Attendance
Oct. 7 Packers L, 16–14 70,050
Oct. 14 Redskins L, 21–3 70,168
Nov. 11 Cowboys L, 23–10 70,128
Nov. 18 Cardinals W, 24–13 65,795
Dec. 16 Vikings L, 31–7 70,041
1974 GIANTS
Record: 2-12-0 (Home 0-7-0; Away 2-5-0), fifth place NFC East
At Yale Bowl: 0-7
Coach: Bill Arnsparger
Notable players: QB Craig Morton, RB Joe Dawkins, G John Hicks, DT John Mendenhall, DB Spider Lockhart
Offense: Scored 195 points (rank 22 of 26).
Defense: Allowed 299 points (rank 23 of 26).
YALE BOWL GAMES
Date Opponent Result Attendance
Sept. 15 Redskins L, 13–10 49,849
Sept. 22 Patriots L, 28–20 44,082
Oct. 6 Falcons L, 14–7 42,379
Oct. 27 Cowboys L, 21–7 57,381
Nov. 10 Jets L, 26–20 OT 64,327
Nov. 24 Cardinals L, 23–21 40,615
Dec. 8 Eagles L, 20–7 21,170
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.