As odd as it still is to see Tom Brady in something other than a Patriots uniform, it wasn’t odd at all on Monday night to see the future Hall of Famer lead his team to a comeback victory.

Brady overcame a lackluster start to lead the Tampa Bay Bucs to a 25-23 victory over the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

It was the 43-year-old’s 30th comeback victory when his team was down 10 or more points. That’s the most for a quarterback in the Super Bowl era.

The Giants (1-7) had a 14-3 lead before the Bucs kicked a field goal with seven seconds left in the second quarter. Scoring six points in the first half didn’t sit well with Brady, who expects more from his team and himself after leaving New England to sign a two-year, $50-million deal with the Bucs.

That’s probably why Brady slammed his helmet on the bench twice in the second quarter after a particularly fruitless possession.

"We didn’t play anywhere near the way we’re capable of playing [in the first half]," Brady said. "Execution – that’s all it comes down to. We need to execute a lot better. I had guys open that I missed. I’ve got to hit those guys that are open."

He did in the second half. Brady finished 28-for-40 for 279 yards and two touchdowns for Tampa Bay (6-2). He threw a 3-yard touchdown to old Patriots pal Rob Gronkowski to give the Bucs their first lead (15-14) with six minutes to go in the third quarter.

After a field goal gave the Giants a two-point lead, Brady hit Mike Evans with an 8-yard fade to put Tampa Bay ahead for good at 22-17 with 9:02 left in the fourth.

"The touchdown to Gronk, he made a great catch because the ball got tipped at the line of scrimmage," Brady said. "He had great concentration on that. Mike’s was an incredible catch. Those guys made a lot of plays. We obviously didn’t play the way we’re capable of tonight, but it’s still good to go get a win. 6-2. Obviously, got a big one coming up this week."

That would be Tampa Bay’s upcoming Sunday night game against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. On Monday, Brady passed Brees for the most touchdown passes in NFL history, 561-560. Brees had passed Brady on Sunday.

Sunday will also feature the Tampa Bay debut of wide receiver Antonio Brown, who signed with the Bucs last Tuesday after spending one game with Brady and the Patriots last season.

Brown was suspended for the first eight games of this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy with multiple off-field incidents.

Tampa Bay could be a legitimate Super Bowl contender if Brown can team with Evans and Gronkowski to give Brady three top-tier targets.

No team has ever played in the Super Bowl in its own stadium, but this season’s big game is scheduled to be played in Tampa on Feb. 7.

It wouldn’t be odd to see Brady playing in that game. It would be odd to see him playing in it something other than a Patriots uniform.