Tom Quinn returns as assistant coach for the Giants

Former special teams coordinator Tom Quinn has returned to the Giants as an assistant coach while current coordinator Thomas McGaughey deals with “health issues."

"Tom was in town and available and is back assisting us,” head coach Pat Shurmur said on Wednesday. “Tom is here to assist in any way possible. He’s an outstanding coach, was in town, and wanted to help the Giants.”

Shurmur made it clear that McGaughey will remain the coordinator. Quinn was relieved of that position after last season but remained under contract with the Giants. McGaughey was a one-time assistant under Quinn with the Giants, but now their roles will be reversed.

"T-Mac is running things and he’ll have two assistants,” Shurmur said. Anthony Blevins is the other assistant special teams coach.

Gettleman doing well

Shurmur said general manager Dave Gettleman, diagnosed with lymphoma during the offseason, is “doing great” and remains heavily involved in running the Giants.

"He’s been doing his treatments and that’s a process he’s going through but we communicate frequently,” Shurmur said. “He was here all day [Tuesday]. We’ve been in close touch all summer.”

Rookies (and Eli) get a head start

Wednesday was the day veterans reported to training camp, but it also was the final day of the rookie camp which started on Sunday. That’s when the first-year players, quarterbacks and select veterans reported for a three-day jump on getting back into football. Shurmur said that group went through the first three days of installation and then will repeat those days now that the veterans are with them. Eli Manning participated in the first two days of the rookie camp, but Shurmur gave him the final day off, which left Davis Webb as the first-string quarterback for Wednesday’s workout.

Giant steps

Supplemental draft pick Sam Beal was on the field during the rookie workouts, his first time with the team. “Sam is a very, very talented guy,” Shurmur said. “His skills are tremendous. We felt good about him. We had a chance to visit with him and he was available and we committed to him” … Shurmur said the three things that stand out about rookie RB Saquon Barkley are his intelligence, his talent, and his willingness to improve. “He embraces work,” Shurmur said. “The mind is always looking for an easy way out, and he doesn’t” … The Giants signed DT Izaah Lunsford and waived P Taylor Symmank prior to the start of camp. They still have to make one corresponding move to clear space on the roster for LB Connor Barwin once he officially signs.