LIer Jake Carlock's new role with Giants: Tutoring newly signed linebacker Tuzar Skipper

Giants linebacker Jake Carlock greets his cheering section

Giants linebacker Jake Carlock greets his cheering section following the Giants' victory over the Bears at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 16. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Jake Carlock has a new job with the Giants.

The practice squad linebacker from Babylon apparently will become a tutor for newly acquired linebacker Tuzar Skipper. The two of them trained together during the pre-draft process.

“He’s in the same position as me and he’s been here since OTAs and training camp and things like that,” Skipper said of Carlock. “I’ll feel good going to him and ask him any questions.”

The Giants claimed Skipper from the Steelers on Monday. Skipper was waived prior to Pittsburgh’s game against the Patriots because they needed an extra wide receiver to be a gunner on special teams. They were prepared to re-sign Skipper on Monday, but the Giants swooped in and claimed him.

“He’s a pass rusher, edge pressure guy,” Pat Shurmur said. “We signed him with the idea that Kareem [Martin] might be out for a while.”

Martin injured his knee on Sunday against the Cowboys. That led to the whirlwind few days for Skipper, who now will be expected to add to the Giants’ non-existent pass rush. He said there are some similarities in rules between wheat he’d just learned with the Steelers and what he is being taught now with the Giants. The biggest change, he said, is the language. He said he’s sat in meetings, heard the verbiage, and said, “Wha?”

In other words, he needs a translator.

And that’s where Carlock will come in.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

