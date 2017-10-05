Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall has his interests off the football field as well.
In this video, Marshall went antiquing with NFL Films Presents' Katie Nolan.
"Since you love antiques, I feel like you must think some things get better with age. Do you feel like maybe that applies to yourself?" Nolan said.
"Hmmm, I see how you did that," Marshall said, "because I'm a 33-year-old receiver."
In four games so far this season, Marshall has 16 catches on 30 targets for 139 yards and no touchdowns.
This is Marshall's 12th season in the NFL and his first with the Giants. Marshall, who also played for the Broncos, Dolphins, Bears and Jets, has 957 career receptions for 12,200 yards and 82 touchdowns.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.