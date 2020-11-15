Wayne Gallman Jr.’s first touchdown on Sunday was a thing of beauty. The Giants running back started leaping at about the 3-yard line, soared over the mass of bodies, and didn’t come down until he landed about two yards into the end zone.

Gallman’s second touchdown was a different kind of beautiful – the smash-mouth kind. Starting at the 1-yard line, Gallman powered into the big bodies in front of him and took the entire pile about five yards into the end zone.

So which one is really more of Gallman’s preferred style?

"I’m just focusing on getting in – however I can," Gallman said. "That’s it."

And that was enough for Gallman to help the Giants to a 27-17 victory over the Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

Gallman’s scores were officially a 2-yarder and a 1-yarder. The Giants’ fourth-round pick from 2017 became the team’s first running back with a touchdown in four straight games since Andre Brown in 2012-13.

Yes, Andre Brown. Not Saquon Barkley, whose big cleats Gallman has had to help fill since the star went out with a torn ACL in Week 2.

Gallman knows he is not Barkley. He’s not trying to be anyone other than himself.

"It’s just me," he said. "Y’all are getting Wayne Gallman . . . I can’t tell you how good it feels to come into the locker room and dance a little bit."

First, Gallman did his dancing on the field. He carried 18 times for 53 yards. That made Gallman the team’s second-leading rusher behind quarterback Daniel Jones, who rushed nine times for 64 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown to cap the Giants’ opening possession.

Overall, the Giants ran for 151 yards, with Alfred Morris adding 34 yards on eight carries.

"I think it all starts up front with the line," coach Joe Judge said. "These guys have been doing a really good job of blocking. Run blocking, pass blocking, we’ve improved every week. You talk about the run game, I think we’ve really found our identity in terms as what we are as a team . . . We’ve got runners that run the ball hard. The passing game helps keep them honest."

Gallman’s first touchdown gave the Giants a 14-3 lead in the second quarter. His second, in the third quarter, made it 21-11 after the Eagles had pulled to within three points.

"I think Wayne’s a tough dude and I think that’s what’s showing up in how he plays," Judge said. "He’s running the ball tough. He’s got a lot of mental toughness to him. We ask him to do a lot of things and he’s responded really well."

Said Gallman: "Just really going out there and being myself and just showing who Wayne Gallman is. Just trying to do what’s best for this team. Capitalize on all my opportunities and don’t try to do too much with the play, but just make the play first."