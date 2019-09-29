Wayne Gallman was in the training room before Sunday’s Redskins-Giants game when Saquon Barkley wandered in to deliver his version of a pep talk.

Barkley, the Giants starting running back who is sidelined with an ankle injury for at least three more weeks, informed Gallman that he had just given him a vote of confidence on Twitter. Barkley guaranteed to his 332,000 followers that Gallman was ‘gonna go crazy today” in replacement of him.

“I was like, ‘Bro, why would you do that?” Gallman said with a laugh after the Giants’ 24-3 win. “I was like: 'Now I gotta show up.'”

Gallman did more than that. He helped spark the Giants to a 24-3 win by scoring two touchdowns in the first half.

Gallman took 18 carries for 63 yards and a TD while catching six passes for 55 yards and another score. He totaled 118 yards from scrimmage on 24 touches and found the end zone twice.

“He showed up today. He showed up,” tight end Evan Engram said. “He prepared all week. He was ready for this moment.”

Gallman, a third-year pro with only three previous career touchdowns, said he had been preparing for this day his entire career.

“I was comfortable from the snap,” he said. “You know, I’ve been waiting for this moment a long time. I’ve been ready for it. Just been waiting a lot time for it and wasn’t going to let it get away from me.”

“I was going to show everybody that even though Say is out, I’m Wayne and I’m can do whatever it takes to win.”

It was exactly the type of performance the Giants needed to see as they are going to be relying heavily on Gallman until Barkley gets back. Barkley was averaging 15 carries per game before injuring his ankle while catching a pass in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At the time he was injured, the team said he would be out 4-8 weeks, though Barkley has said he hopes to get back sooner.

“I think he did a hell of a job,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said of Gallman. “Everybody out there had a few bad plays but he stepped in with a heavy load and did a really nice job. I’m pleased with what the did.”

Gallman’s 6-yard TD reception of on the Giants first drive set the tone and seemed to give everyone in the stadium some confidence. When he scored again on a 1-yeard run with 12:01 left in the second quarter to give the team a 14-0 lead, it became clear that he is a multi-dimensional player.

Gallman said he will do everything he can to hold down the fort until Barkley returns.

"Saquon's Saquon, but I'm me and it's all about just feeding off of each other," Gallman said. “So when Saquon comes back and we go back to the original rotation, I'll always be prepared, so I'm always ready."