Giants' Will Hernandez tests positive for COVID-19, source says

Giants offensive lineman Will Hernandez (71) stretches during

Giants offensive lineman Will Hernandez (71) stretches during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020. Credit: Brad Penner

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Giants guard Will Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a source. He has been self-isolated, and several other offensive linemen along with two assistant coaches who were in close contact with him were told to remain home and not attend Thursday’s practices and meetings.

The team’s training facility remained open on Thursday and the rest of the team was in attendance. Those who have been quarantined attended the meetings virtually.

The source said Hernandez will be placed on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list.

The players were off on Wednesday but still required to check in for their daily COVID-19 test. Hernandez’s positive came back to the team on Wednesday night.

"We are working with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps," the team said in a statement.

The positive test comes just days after several members of the team, including Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and others, were at restaurants and bars in Manhattan without masks and proper social distancing. Video and photos of that Friday outing were posted online Saturday. It is unclear whether those players are among the ones impacted by this positive test.

Head coach Joe Judge is expected to address the media at noon.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

