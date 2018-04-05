The Giants have signed free-agent defensive back William Gay, according to Gay’s agent on Twitter.

Gay, 33, spent 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Steelers, including each of the last five before being cut this offseason. He also played for the Cardinals in 2012.

Gay is expected to contribute as a slot cornerback following last month’s release of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. He has 13 career interceptions, including one last season, and has never missed a game in 11 seasons.

Gay was a teammate of current Giants assistant defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend when the two were in Pittsburgh from 2007-09. Townsend also coached Gay in Arizona in 2012.