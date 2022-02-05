Two years after the Giants interviewed Don "Wink" Martindale for their head coach vacancy an entire new regime will be meeting with him to discuss the possibility of his coming to New York as the defensive coordinator.

Martindale, fired by the Ravens after four years leading their defense, is interviewing for the newly opened position with the Giants this weekend, according to NFL Network, one of as many as a half dozen candidates who will be vying for the job vacated when Patrick Graham accepted the same position with the Raiders on Friday night. NFL Network also reported former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai will be interviewed.

The Giants as late as the middle of this past week believed Graham would remain with them. Even though he interviewed for their head coach job that eventually went to Brian Daboll they planned to retain Graham who had been their defensive coordinator the past two seasons. The condition on Graham’s return seemed to hinge on whether or not he got the job as head coach of the Vikings for which he was a finalist. He did not.

But when former Patriots co-worker Josh McDaniels was named the head coach in Las Vegas and asked Graham to interview the Giants could not block it. They had already allowed Graham to interview for the Steelers’ defensive coordinator position when their staff was in flux and were not permitted to deny a similar request, even for a lateral move such as this.

Martindale, 58, was believed to be high on Daboll’s list for defensive coordinators before he decided to try to keep Graham and he remains so now that Graham is gone. In his first three years with the Ravens Martindale’s defenses ranked sixth, 13th and 12th in the league before injuries and other issues dropped them to 21st in 2021 and led to his departure. He was defensive coordinator for the Broncos before he arrived in Baltimore as a linebackers coach in 2012.

When Martindale interviewed with the Giants in 2020 for the head coach job that eventually went to Joe Judge, he raved about his connection with the team.

"It wasn't just a good one, it was a great one," he said of the experience. "By the end of the interview, I'm sitting there talking with John Mara down at the Four Seasons, it was just like going out to Challedon and playing golf with Dale Fogle by the end. It was really a good experience for me."

Desai has far less experience and at age 38 has been a coordinator in the NFL just one season but is considered one of the bright young defensive minds in the league. After he graduated from Boston University he earned a masters in higher and postsecondary education from Columbia University in 2005 and a doctorate in educational administration in 2008 at Temple University. He worked at Temple as an adjunct professor and a defensive football coach for two years before turning to football as a career path.

The Giants have plenty of other options they will consider before filling the job, including some such as Vic Fangio, Mike Zimmer and Steve Wilks who have NFL head coaching experience that could be beneficial for a relatively young Giants staff, along with other familiar names from their own past such as Pepper Johnson, Dave Merritt and current defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson.