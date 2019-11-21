Giants QB Daniel Jones bracing for colder weather

Winter is coming. Or at least winter-like weather. And while the forecast for Sunday in Chicago doesn’t look too awful, with temperatures in the 40s around kickoff, the five games after that on the Giants’ schedule are all outdoors and in the northeast.

For Daniel Jones, product of Charlotte and Duke University, it will be a relatively new experience.

“We played Pitt in college, there was snow toward the end of the game,” he said of his previous brush with harsh elements. “It usually didn’t get too cold in Durham.”

To weatherproof Jones as well as they can, the Giants will rely on veterans of such conditions.

“Number one, I kind of would have him rely on Eli [Manning] and some of the guys that have been here on things that they might do to help prepare themselves during the course of the week,” offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Shula said. “Obviously, the colder it gets, the ball gets a little slicker in that regard. It’s hard to practice it unless it gets really cold out here.”

The one thing Jones and Shula both agreed on was that they have a good handle on playing in the wind. At the Giants’ Meadowlands facility, that rips across the practice field pretty regularly.

“Just about every day we get some good practice with that,” Jones said. “I’ve heard that’ll be a factor in Chicago, and I think luckily, we’ll be ready for it.”

“That’s helpful,” Shula said of the wind. “[Jones] has a ball that carries well in the wind. Other than that, you’re right, [playing in the cold] is going to be an experience.”

One Jones said he’ll be ready for.

“I think we’ll stay warm and have ways to stay warm,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a huge factor on me.”

Notes & quotes: TE Evan Engram (ankle) and TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) did not practice for a second straight day and Pat Shurmur said it is unlikely Ellison will be cleared from the protocol in time to play on Sunday … All of the rest of the Giants practiced fully, including T Nate Solder (concussion) who was limited on Wednesday. Solder, WR Sterling Shepard and CB Janoris Jenkins are expected to see an independent neurologist after practice on Friday to possibly be cleared to play … Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky, dealing with a hip injury, was a full practice participant on Thursday.