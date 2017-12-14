FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Saints coach Sean Payton was asked would he be interested in the Giants’ head coaching job during a conference call on Wednesday.

Payton has ties to the Giants organization where he was the offensive coordinator from 2000 to 2002.

“No, I’m focused on this game,” Payton said alluding to Sunday’s game against the Jets. “I’ve got a lot of good friends back there and I’m sure they’ll make the right decision. But it seems like a different universe right now when it comes to those other things. We can’t keep track of the regular news let alone the sports news.”

In 2016, Payton signed a five-year contract extension with the Saints which runs through the 2020 season. To get Payton out of that contract, it most likely will cost a franchise a first-round pick and some other sort of compensation.

In 11 seasons, Payton is 103-70 with five postseason appearances which includes the Saints’ first ever Super Bowl title in 2009.

The Giants are looking for a head coach after firing Ben McAdoo on Dec. 4. He was replaced on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.