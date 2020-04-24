

A day after beefing up their offensive line by taking Andrew Thomas, the Giants turned their attention to the secondary, picking Alabama safety Xavier McKinney with the 36th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

McKinney is expected to take the safety spot vacated by Antoine Bethea, whom the Giants did not re-sign in free agency.

The last time the Giants took an Alabama safety in the second round, it worked out pretty well — they took eventual Pro Bowler Landon Collins in the second round in 2015.

While Collins was more of an in-the-box safety, McKinney is more versatile. His listed position is safety, but he has the versatility and athleticism to play deep zone, up in the box or at cornerback.

GM Dave Gettleman said after the pick that the Giants had a first-round grade on McKinney. Head coach Joe Judge said McKinney stuck out at an Alabama practice a few years ago when he was an assistant with the Patriots and that it was imperative that the Giants find a safety who can play the deep section of the field.