The X-men cometh.

Rookie safety Xavier McKinney and second-year linebacker Oshane Ximines were designated to return from injured reserve on Monday, opening a 21-day window for them to rejoin the active roster and bolster a Giants defense that is ranked a respectable 17th in yards allowed and 12th in points allowed.

The two players can resume practicing fully with the team.

For McKinney, the move brings him one step closer to his NFL debut. The second-round pick spent most of training camp as a starter in the secondary before a fracture in his foot required surgery in late August. Ximines started three of the first four games of the season before landing on injured reserve with a shoulder injury suffered in the game against the Rams. Ximines had 4.5 sacks as a rookie last season but none in his four games this year.

Rookie linebacker Tae Crowder (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve prior to the bye. The Giants must activate him before the end of this week or he will revert to season-ending injured reserve.

Dixon, Kreiter cleared

The Giants' defense was not the only unit bolstered by roster moves on Monday. Punter Riley Dixon and long-snapper Casey Kreiter were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, giving the team back two of its three key specialists ahead of Sunday’s game in Cincinnati. The two were placed on the list because of close contact with a person who had tested positive, presumably kicker Graham Gano who remains on the reserve list. Joe Judge said last week that there is a chance Gano will be cleared in time for the game against the Bengals, but he also expressed confidence in kicker Ryan Santoso who was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster as a possible replacement. Four Giants players remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list after having tested positive in the past week: Gano, OT Matt Peart, TE Kaden Smith and WR Dante Pettis.