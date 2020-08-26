Xavier McKinney will miss at least the first part of his rookie season after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture to his left foot on Wednesday. While the injury is not expected to be season-ending, it will certainly sideline the second-round pick for 2-3 months and leave the Giants with a hole to fill at safety.

The Giants announced the injury and surgery on Wednesday, saying foot specialist Dr. Martin O’Malley would perform the procedure at Hospital for Special Surgery on Wednesday afternoon.

McKinney’s injury was just one of two to surface on Wednesday. The team also announced that veteran LB David Mayo will have surgery on Thursday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Mayo was with the team on the sideline during Wednesday’s practice at MetLife Stadium.

McKinney figured to play a prominent role on the defense, and was going to be a key figure in allowing the Giants to deploy Jabrill Peppers in a number of versatile roles. McKinney, Peppers and Julian Love had been working in a rotation at safety.

The loss of McKinney is another blow to a secondary that has lost presumed starters to myriad issues. Cornerback DeAndre Baker is on the commissioner’s exempt list facing four felony armed robbery charges in Florida and Sam Beal opted out of the season over concerns regarding coronavirus.

Head coach Joe Judge will address the injuries at his press conference after practice this afternoon.