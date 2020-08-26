TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
78° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Giants rookie Xavier McKinney expected to miss much of season after surgery to repair foot fracture

Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) walks across the

Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) walks across the practice field between drills during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Sunday, Aug 23, 2020. Credit: Brad Penner

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Xavier McKinney will miss at least the first part of his rookie season after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture to his left foot on Wednesday.  While the injury is not expected to be season-ending, it will certainly sideline the second-round pick for 2-3 months and leave the Giants with a hole to fill at safety.

The Giants announced the injury and surgery on Wednesday, saying foot specialist Dr. Martin O’Malley would perform the procedure at Hospital for Special Surgery on Wednesday afternoon.

McKinney’s injury was just one of two to surface on Wednesday. The team also announced that veteran LB David Mayo will have surgery on Thursday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Mayo was with the team on the sideline during Wednesday’s practice at MetLife Stadium.

McKinney figured to play a prominent role on the defense, and was going to be a key figure in allowing the Giants to deploy Jabrill Peppers in a number of versatile roles. McKinney, Peppers and Julian Love had been working in a rotation at safety.

The loss of McKinney is another blow to a secondary that has lost presumed starters to myriad issues. Cornerback DeAndre Baker is on the commissioner’s exempt list facing four felony armed robbery charges in Florida and Sam Beal opted out of the season over concerns regarding coronavirus.

Head coach Joe Judge will address the injuries at his press conference after practice this afternoon.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Le'Veon Bell at Jets training camp on August Bell not thrilled with workload in Jets' scrimmage
Giants' Nick Gates, center, participates in practice at Giants' center of debate remains: Gates or Pulley?
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones takes a snap during Giants' O-line working to cut down passes batted down by D-line
Nick Tropeano of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against LI's Tropeano solid in Pirates debut
Corey Ballentine of the Giants looks on against Ballentine wishes Baker well in armed robbery case
In this file photo taken on August 4, Report: Messi could come to NYCFC in a few years
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search