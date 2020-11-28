Xavier McKinney, Tae Crowder and Graham Gano were activated on Saturday in time for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but Oshane Ximines will require season-ending surgery for a torn right rotator cuff.

The moves bolster the defense with a pair of rookies who have been on injured reserve.

McKinney, a safety and second-round pick, will make his NFL debut on Sunday. He suffered a fractured foot late in training camp and required surgery.

Crowder, a seventh-round pick, suffered a hamstring injury against Washington last month. That was the same game in which he returned a fumble for a touchdown to give the Giants a fourth-quarter lead in their first victory of the season.

Gano, who has been successful on 21 of 22 field-goal attempts for the Giants this season, including 20 straight, was activated off reserve/COVID-19. He was placed on that list after testing positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 16. Kicker Ryan Santoso, who had spent the season on the Giants’ practice squad before being elevated to the active roster when Gano was diagnosed, remains active. The Giants could have both kickers on the field for the game.

Three other Giants remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list: offensive tackle Matt Peart, tight end Kaden Smith and wide receiver Dante Pettis. They will not play on Sunday.

Ximines was designated to return from injured reserve on Monday, but the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 4 of this season did not respond well to the activity. He will remain on injured reserve, joining fellow second-year edge rusher Lorenzo Carter, who tore his Achilles in Week 5.

The Giants also promoted rookie defensive end Niko Lalos as a standard practice squad elevation.