Photos of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle through the years, from his career as a quarterback for the AAFC's Baltimore Colts and the NFL's San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants to his days as a coach.
Y.A. Tittle of the AAFC's Baltimore Colts poses for a photo on Nov. 2, 1948.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Y.A. Tittle gets treatment on pulled muscles in both legs at the 49ers training camp on Dec. 11, 1957 in Redwood City, Calif.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Y.A. Tittle kisses a football in the locker room at Kezar Stadium on Dec. 15, 1957, in San Francisco after the 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers, 27-20, to go into a two-way tie with the Detroit Lions for the NFL's Western Conference.
From left, tackle Leo Nomellini, Y.A. Tittle and Joe Perry of the San Francisco 49ers training camp in Redwood City, Calif., Nov. 4, 1959.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Y.A. Tittle reads the reports of 49ers-Rams game posted on the locker room door in Redwood City training camp in California on Nov. 10, 1959.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Y.A. Tittle is aided off the field by teammates Hugh McElhenny (39) and Bill Herchman (72) as an unidentified San Francisco trainer walks alongside on Nov. 22, 1959 in Baltimore, Maryland. Tittle was injured in the fourth quarter while attempting to pass.
Pat Tittle, 6, greets his father, injured San Francisco 49ers quarterback Y.A. Tittle, upon his arrival on Nov. 24, 1959 at San Francisco International Airport. At left is Mike Tittle.
New York Giants quarterback Y.A. Tittle wears a smile as he pulls off his jersey after leading the Giants to a stunning 38-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 12, 1961.
New York Giants coach Allie Sherman has a pat on the back for quarterback Y.A. Tittle after Tittle led the Giants to a stunning 38-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Yankee Stadium on Nov. 12, 1961.
New York Giant quarterback Y.A. Tittle, poses in the locker room at Yankee Stadium after a workout on Nov. 22, 1961.
New York Giants quarterback Y.A. Tittle is shown during a workout at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 8, 1961.
New York Giants quarterback Y.A. Tittle, left, poses with teammate Joe Walton in dressing room a Yankee Stadium following his team's 49-34 victory over Washington Redskins, Oct. 28, 1962.
St. Louis Cardinals' Dill Stacey, right, attempts to tackle quarterback Y.A. Tittle of the New York Giants moments before Tittle passed the ball to teammate Phil King, not shown, for a first down in the fourth quarter of a game at Yankee Stadium, on Nov. 4, 1962.
Y.A. Tittle wears a cap as he runs through passing drills on Dec. 20, 1962 at Yankee Stadium in preparation for the NFL title game with the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 30.
Nurse Catherine Flanagan checks the bandage on the arm of New York Giants quarterback Y.A. Tittle at St. Vincent's hospital on May 28, 1963. Surgeons removed a bursar sac the size of a silver dollar from the right elbow of the 36-year-old Tittle, who had complained of elbow pains after the Giants-Green Bay Packers championship game the previous season.
Quarterback Y.A. Tittle of the New York Giants poses at the team's training camp on Sept. 3, 1963 in Fairfield, Conn.
Quarterback Y.A. Tittle of the New York Giants throws a pass during practice at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23, 1963.
Y.A. Tittle, New York Giants' quarterback, studies his playbook on Nov. 12, 1963 before the Giants take the practice field.
New York Giants quarterback Y.A. Tittle directs a last-minute shift in strategy as the Giants offensive line crouches to engage the Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 12, 1963.
Y.A. Tittle directs a last-minute shift in strategy as the Giants offensive line engages the Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 12, 1963.
New York Giants quarterback Y.A. Tittle poses at the team's training camp, in Fairfield, Connecticut on Aug. 10, 1964.
New York Giants quarterback Y.A. Tittle leaves the field with an injured knee early in the second quarter of an exhibition game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Palmer Stadium in Princeton, N.C., Aug. 29, 1964.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end John Baker crashes into New York Giants quarterback Y.A. Tittle as Tittle follows through on a pass in the second quarter of the game, Sept. 20, 1964, in Pittsburgh.
New York Giants' Y.A. Tittle squats on the field after being hit hard while passing during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 20, 1964.
Coach Allie Sherman of New York Giants doles out instructions to quarterback Y. A. Tittle during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 1, 1964.
Giants quarterback Y.A. Tittle rolls out to throw a first-quarter pass to teammate Joe Morrison against the Cleveland Browns, Dec. 12, 1964, at Yankee Stadium.
New York Giants quarterback Y.A. Tittle grasps a football as he announced his retirement as a player on Jan. 22, 1965. Behind him is giant coach Allie Sherman. Tittle stayed with the Giants for public relations work.
New York Giants quarterback Y.A. Tittle poses with his jersey and helmet as he announces his retirement as a player on Jan. 22, 1965 in New York City.
Former New York Giants quarterback Y.A. Tittle joined a new summer sports clinic as a head of faculty in 1969.
New York Giants quarterbacks coach Y.A. Tittle instructs quarterbacks Dick Shiner (11), Fran Tarkenton (10) and Bobby Davis (15) at the team's training field in Brookville on August 4, 1970.
Former New York Giants quarterback Y.A. Tittle eludes tacklers during a showcase of the NFL Throwbacks jerseys at the South Street Seaport on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1994.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle, left, watches the San Francisco 49ers' NFL preseason game against the San Diego Chargers from the sidelines with his grandson Jack Tittle, 10, in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 1, 2006.
Former New York Giants quarterback Y. A. Tittle, left, and former New York Giants defensive end Andy Robustelli pose for a picture before an NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Oct. 3, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle is shown before an NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011.
NFL great and LSU alumnus Y.A. Tittle arrives in Tiger Stadium in the first half of an NCAA football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014.
