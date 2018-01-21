FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Jaguars had a 10-point fourth-quarter lead over the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday and lost it all.

It’s hard to beat Tom Brady and a Patriots team that has been to the AFC title game for seven consecutive seasons. That’s what the Jaguars discovered in Sunday’s 24-20 loss, if they didn’t already know that.

“I mean, we didn’t win, and that’s what matters at the end of the day,” Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. “It’s tough. We had bigger goals, bigger aspirations. We are pretty [expletive] about not winning. But at the end of the day, we have to reflect on the season and be proud of ourselves to a point.”

Yes, to a point.

The Jaguars grabbed a 14-3 lead before the Patriots cut the deficit to 14-10 on James White’s 1-yard touchdown run with 55 seconds left in the first half.

Josh Lambo kicked a 54-yard field goal with 10:23 left in the third quarter and a 43-yarder eight seconds into the fourth quarter to give the Jaguars a 20-10 lead, but then things turned.

“There was a difference on what we did in the first half than in the second half in general,” Ramsey said of the defense.

The Jaguars gave up two big plays during the Patriots’ late rally. On a third-and-18 from the Patriots’ 25, Brady threw a 21-yard pass to Danny Amendola, and on the next play, the Patriots ran a flea-flicker and Brady connected with Philip Dorsett for 31 yards to the Jacksonville 23. That set up a 9-yard touchdown pass to Amendola that brought the Patriots within 20-17 with 8:44 left in the game.

“That hurts,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. “That was a good play. We were hoping that the rush gets to [Brady]. There were times where the rush wasn’t able to get to him. Gave him some time back there. When he has time back there with those receivers, then they are able to do that.”

Brady’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Amendola with 2:48 left gave the Pats a 24-20 lead.

Leading 14-3 late in the second quarter, the Jaguars faced a third-and-7 from the Patriots’ 44 after a timeout and Blake Bortles completed a 12-yard pass to Marcedes Lewis, but a delay-of-game penalty nullified the play. They wound up punting. Jacksonville also went 2-for-9 on third-down conversions in the second half.

After White’s touchdown late in the first half, instead of trying to get downfield for a field goal or a touchdown in the final minute, Marrone elected to take a knee despite having two timeouts.

“I was thinking more [of] the second-half kickoff,” he said of his thought process. “They came down [and scored] and we had to make some adjustments going into halftime. Wanted to make sure we got that done, knowing we were going in getting the ball back.”

In the end, the Patriots did what the Patriots always seem to do.

“It hurts. This is the farthest I’ve ever been in my career,” Jaguars safety Barry Church said. “To be this close and lose by four on the last-minute touchdown, it’s tough and it stinks. Hopefully as a team, we can build on this and move on.”