Jaguars go on offensive, stun Steelers, 45-42, in divisional round

Jacksonville gets early 21-0 jump on Pittsburgh to set up AFC Championship Game trip to New England.

Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars rushes

Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars rushes for an 18 yard touchdown in the first quarter during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Brett Carlsen

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
PITTSBURGH — The Steelers wanted the Jaguars.

Now they’re probably sorry they got them.

The Jaguars provided the upset of the playoffs with a stunning 45-42 victory over the Steelers in the AFC divisional round on Sunday at Heinz Field.

It was the most points scored by any team in a playoff game in Pittsburgh.

In Week 5 of the regular season, the Jags pounded the Steelers, 30-9, forcing five interceptions of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers, Roethlisberger among them, said they wanted a chance to redeem themselves.

All the Jags did was jump out to a 21-0 lead and despite the Steelers making it a one-score game in the fourth quarter, the Jags made the necessary plays to seal the victory.

And now the Jaguars will face the Patriots in the AFC title game next Sunday in Foxborough with a chance to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

It will be the third time in franchise history the Jaguars have reached the conference championship game.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles completed 14 of 26 passes for 214 yards with one touchdown. It was a far better effort than his mediocre performance in the AFC wild-card game victory over the Bills in which he had more rushing yards (88) than passing (87).

Bortles got a big assist from rookie running back Leonard Fournette, who rushed 24 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns.

Jags kicker Josh Lambo’s 45-yard field goal with 1:45 left in the game pushed the lead to 10 and sent many in the stands to the exits.

Roethlisberger completed 37 of 58 passes for 469 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

