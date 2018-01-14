TODAY'S PAPER
SportsFootball

NFL playoffs: Jaguars vs. Steelers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 45-42, on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

A Jacksonville Jaguars fan holds a sign reading 'Sacksonville' against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox

Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a catch while being defended by A.J. Bouye #21 of the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 43 yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tommy Bohanon #40 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox

Tommy Bohanon #40 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates with Ben Koyack #83 after a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of the NFL American Football game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, 14 January 2018.

Myles Jack #44 of the Jacksonville Jaguars intercepts a pass intended for Vance McDonald #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tommy Bohanon #40 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass in the endzone for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles rolls out of the pocket against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half of the NFL American Football game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, 14 January 2018.

Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers breaks a tackle from Barry Church #42 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Head coach Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars walks onto the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jacksonville Jaguars fullback Tommy Bohanon catches a touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of the NFL American Football game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, 14 January 2018.

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan reacts against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) scrambles out of the pocket during the second half of an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) carries the ball with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91) in pursuit during the second half of an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

A Jacksonville Jaguars fan cheers during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Malik Jackson #97 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Head coach Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars talks to a referee against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

NFL Hall of Famer Hines Ward watches warmups before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches a pass in front of Telvin Smith #50 of the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 19 yard touchdown reception in the third quarter during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars deflects a pass by Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A view of the the field during a fly over by F-16 jets before kickoff of the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of the NFL American Football game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, 14 January 2018.

Tommy Bohanon #40 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) scrambles out of the pocket during the second half of an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

