Jaguars’ Yannick Ngakoue accuses Bills’ Richie Incognito of using racial slurs

His postgame tweet also makes reference to 2013 bullying scandal involving Incognito.

Buffalo Bills offensive guard Richie Incognito (64) on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Photo Credit: AP / Rich Barnes

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue accused Bills guard Richie Incognito of using racial slurs during Sunday’s AFC wild-card game at EverBank Field.

Ngakoue tweeted a message aimed at Incognito after the Jaguars’ 10-3 win over Buffalo, writing: “Great win to day! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin!”

Incognito, who wears uniform No. 64, went against Ngakoue during Sunday’s game. The hashtag #iaintjonathanmartin is a reference to former Dolphins tackle Jonathan Martin, a former teammate of Incognito’s in Miami.

Martin accused Incognito of bullying him in 2013 and said the guard used racist and homophobic language, both directly to him and via text message. The NFL suspended Incognito for eight games in 2014 for his role in the controversy commonly referred to as “Bullygate.” He wound up sitting out the rest of that season.

NFL-appointed investigator Ted Wells released a report in early 2014 detailing “a pattern of harassment against Martin by Incognito and other Dolphins players, including John Jerry, who now plays for the Giants.

The NFL is aware of Ngakoue’s tweet but did not comment immediately on whether there will be any investigation or disciplinary action. On-field officials are permitted to penalize players for using racist or other inflammatory language during games, but Incognito was not penalized during the game.

Ngakoue sent out the tweet long after the game and was unavailable for follow-up questions. Incognito had left the Bills’ locker room and was with his team heading back to Buffalo when the tweet was sent.

Incognito, 34, signed with the Bills before the 2015 season and has made the Pro Bowl in each of his three years with Buffalo.

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992.

