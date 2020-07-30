Jamal Adams said he cried “tears of joy” when he was traded to the Seahawks, and that he has “no hate in his heart” for some Jets officials that he ripped before being shipped to Seattle.

Adams took shots at general manager Joe Douglas and was heavily critical of coach Adam Gase in an interview with the Daily News that was published the day before he was traded.

Douglas sent Adams to Seattle last week with a 2022 fourth-round pick for first-round picks in 2021 and 2022, a 2021 third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald.

Adams requested a trade because the Jets didn’t offer him a long-term extension.

“I have nothing but love and respect for a lot of those guys over there in that organization,” Adams said Thursday. “I wish them well. I really do. I know a lot of people might think it’s not coming from the heart. It really is. I’m pulling for them.

“We have to move on. It’s part of the business,” Adams added. “A lot of those guys and coaches reached out. They said they’re going to miss and they love me. It’s the same back. I’m pulling for those guys over there. I really am. I have no hate in my heart toward anybody: Joe, Adam Gase, it doesn’t matter,. I really wish them well.”

Adams also said “it was his calling” to be with Seattle and he hopes to retire a Seahawk. He said the same things about the Jets. But Adams sounds willing to play this year on his existing contract.

“I’m here to stay,” Adams said. “It’s so surreal to be around a great organization like Seattle and be coached by legendary coaches, Hall of Fame coaches and to play with Hall of Fame players.

Of his contract, he said, “That’s not something I’m really focused on. Those things will take care of themselves. I’m here to play ball. I’m here to help those guys continue to win. Those things will take care of themselves.”

Three Jets on PUP list

Linebacker Avery Williamson, tight end Ryan Griffin and backup quarterback Joe Flacco will start training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. All three are rehabbing and returning from surgeries.

Williamson missed last season after tearing his ACL in the preseason. Griffin had ankle surgery before the end of last season. Flacco had neck surgery in April. Flacco said after the Jets signed him to a one-year deal in May that he wouldn’t be ready for Week 1. David Fales is expected to be Sam Darnold’s backup if the season starts on time.

They can be moved off the PUP list to the active roster at any time prior to the start of the regular season.

Tight end Daniel Brown was placed on active/non-football injury list. The Jets also announced that they released defensive lineman Domenique Davis.