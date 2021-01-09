Jamal Adams pushed and pouted his way off the Jets' roster just to get a chance to play in postseason games. He wasn’t about to let a shoulder injury keep him from participating in his first playoff opportunity when his Seahawks met the Rams on Saturday in an NFC wild-card game.

But after Seattle’s 30-20 loss at Lumens Field, the Pro Bowl safety said he played the game with a torn labrum in his left shoulder and a harness that limited his range of motion throughout the game. The injury will require offseason surgery, as will previous injuries to the fingers on his left hand, he said. His right shoulder, injured earlier in the season, also might need surgery.

"There was never no doubt in my mind that I wasn’t going to go out there and attempt to play," Adams said. "I’m not sitting up here and making excuses for anything, but it’s part of the game. I did what I could. I wish I could have done more to help the team win, but obviously things didn’t roll our way. I think we shot ourselves in the foot a lot of times, on both sides of the ball, and versus a good team like that, you just can’t do it."

Adams and Seattle took the loss, but the result was a win for the Jets, of all teams. The first-round pick they obtained as part of the package for Adams last offseason will be somewhere between 19th and 24th overall with the Seahawks’ elimination. Its final position will be determined after the Sunday wild-card games are completed. Had the Seahawks won and advanced, the pick that came to the Jets would have been no better than 24th, and the deeper Seattle went in the postseason, the worse it would have gotten.

Adams had one of the most impactful plays of the day when he knocked Rams quarterback John Wolford out of the game in the first quarter. Wolford was running for a 2-yard gain and lunging headfirst for extra yardage when Adams’ right shoulder delivered a blow to the top of his helmet.

Wolford left the field and was taken to a nearby hospital for tests on his neck but returned to the stadium before the game was over. Jared Goff, who had thumb surgery on Dec. 28, replaced Wolford and led the Rams to the victory.

Adams, who finished the game with four tackles and three pass breakups, has one year left on his rookie contract and said he hopes he can work out a long-term extension with Seattle this offseason.

"That’s something that is out of my hands right now," he said. "I love being a Seattle Seahawk. I love being a part of this organization."

On Saturday, though, he was focused on just one thing.

"When that time comes, it comes," he said of the contract, "but I’m worried about getting healthy right now."