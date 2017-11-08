Jameis Winston is out for the next two weeks with an injury to his throwing shoulder, and before that injury, the Buccaneers starting quarterback had a strange way of inspiring his team.

In a pregame speech last week before facing the Saints, Winston stood in the middle of a circle of players and started licking his fingers. Winston told his teammates they needed to get a win by eating a W and offered his fingers to his teammates to get a piece.

“Jameis is a tremendous leader and he’s got his own style,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said. “As a coach, you have to be careful of trying to squash a guy’s leadership style. If you’ve ever been in a leadership position you know when you’re giving speeches, all of them are not home runs. There’s some singles, some doubles and some flyouts. Some flyouts in there. I don’t grade Jameis on his speeches. I do know he’s a heck of a leader and I think every player on our team would say that.”

Jameis Winston with an ... interesting pump up speech. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/z0tESHAA6k — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2017

The Buccaneers lost to the Saints, 30-10, and Winston had to leave with an injury, later diagnosed as a sprained AC joint. Ryan Fitzpatrick will replace him and start against the Jets on Sunday.