Dallas Cowboys officially moving on from Jason Garrett as coach

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett looks on during

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 13. Credit: Getty Images/Steven Ryan

By The Associated Press
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Garrett is out as coach of the Dallas Cowboys after missing the playoffs with an underachieving team in a make-or-break season.

The Cowboys made it official Sunday.

Garrett had the second-longest tenure with the franchise at 9 1/2 seasons behind Tom Landry’s 29 years. Garrett took over when Wade Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season.

The Cowboys finished 8-8 in the final year of Garrett’s contract. It’s the fourth time Dallas finished 8-8 and missed the postseason under the 53-year-old coach. The Cowboys fueled high preseason expectations with a 3-0 start before dropping eight of 12 and losing control of their playoff fate.

