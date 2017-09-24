The Jets and Giants linked arms during the national anthem before their respective games on Sunday afternoon as a sign of solidary.

At MetLife Stadium, where the Jets played the Dolphins, several Dolphins players wore shirts in support of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick during pregame warmups.

Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi wore a black shirt with #IMWITHKAP written on the front. There were five Dolphins players, Kenny Stills, Jarvis Landry, Maurice Smith and Julius Thomas, took a knee.

Jets CEO/chairman Christopher Johnson stood with his team, locking arms with quarterback Josh McCown and safety Jamal Adams, during the national anthem. After the anthem, Johnson hugged Adams and McCown.

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan was also on the sidelines, linking arms with tackle Kelvin Beachum.

In Philadelphia, the Giants locked arms for the national anthem while an American flag covered the field. Three players - Olivier Vernon, Landon Collins and Damon Harrison - took a knee during the song. The Eagles, including owner Jeffrey Lurie, locked arms as well.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who had protested during the anthem dating back to last year, tweeted on Sunday morning asking fans to join the team in locking arms during the performance of the song on Sunday.

“More than ever we remain committed to advocacy 4 equality & social justice 4 all!,” Jenkins posted. “Eagles fans Join us in locking arms 4 unity in our city!”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

https://ssl.gstatic.com/ui/v1/icons/mail/images/cleardot.gif

After President Trump’s comments saying any NFL player who took a knee in protest of the national anthem should be “fired” and that fans should walkout of games if players protest, several NFL owners issued statements condemning the statements.

New York Jets Chairman & CEO Christopher Johnson said, “It was an honor and a privilege to stand arm-in-arm unified with our players during today’s National Anthem. We are very proud of our players and their strong commitment to work in our community to make a positive, constructive, and unifying impact.”Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Rams owner Stan Kroenke and Jaguars owner Shad Khan who all donated to the Trump inaugural committee, also issued statements on Sunday.

NFL videos

Across the NFL, several teams registered a protest regarding President Trump’s comments regarding player protests or in support of Kaepernick, who took a knee during the national anthem last season in protest of several issues including police brutality against people of color.

The entire Pittsburgh Steelers team didn’t come out on the field during the national anthem, while several players from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens players linked arms and took a knee during the national anthem.

Khan, the only minority owner in the NFL, stood along the sidelines and linked arms with his players.

With Tom Rock