The NFL plans to proceed with the 2020 despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, but for Giants and Jets fans, the only way they’ll be able to see their teams — at least for now — is on television.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy informed the teams that he would not make an exception for the statewide limit of 500 people at outdoor gatherings, meaning that the teams will play without fans at home games and training camps until further notice.

“My Administration has been working in close coordination with professional sports and college teams to determine how to proceed safely with games at their stadiums amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Murphy said in a statement, according to NJ.com. “While we look forward to the day we can return to games as normal and cheer from the stands, continued concerns for the health and safety of fans, team members, and staff dictate that our executive order limiting outdoor gatherings does apply to sporting events, including training camp.”

The statement did not issue a season-long prohibition of fans, meaning that if the situation improves with the coronavirus, things could change.

“We will continue to closely monitor the public health reality and work with health experts to determine how to move forward, and we will continue to work closely with the teams as conditions change,” Murphy said. “Like all fans across New Jersey, I look forward to watching our teams play from home and plan to be there in person to support the teams when it is safe to do so.”

The Giants and Jets issued a joint statement Monday acknowledging the current ban on fans, although spokespeople for both teams told Newsday that there is no definitive time limit on the restriction. The teams are scheduled to open training camp this week for rookies, while the remaining players on the rosters are set to report July 28.

“We support Gov. Murphy’s decision in the interest of public health and safety and, until circumstances change, both the Jets and Giants will play our games without the benefit of fans in attendance,” the teams said in the statement. “Although we would prefer to have fans at MetLife Stadium for our games, we will continue to work with Gov. Murphy’s office and will provide updates if necessary.”