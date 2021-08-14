TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from MetLife Stadium as the Jets and Giants meet for their annual preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) hands
Credit: AP/Corey Sipkin

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) hands off the ball to running back Michael Carter (32) in the first half of an NFL preseason game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32)
Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) is tackled by New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) in the first half of an NFL preseason game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. 

New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon passes the
Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon passes the ball in the first half of an NFL preseason game against the New York Jets, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) under
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) under center during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) drops
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) walks
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) walks to the huddle during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) lines
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) lines up under center during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge (left)
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge (left) shakes hands with New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh during warmups before a preseason NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

