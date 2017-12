It's Bryce Petty time.

With Josh McCown out for the remainder of the season, the Jets turn to Petty, the third-year quarterback out of Baylor, to take over under center with a few games remaning.

In this week's 16W podcast, Newsday's Jets beat writer Calvin Watkins discusses Petty's development and what McCown's injury means for the franchise moving forward.

Listen to the podcast above, and see future episodes at newsday.com/16W.