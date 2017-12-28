Will Sunday be Todd Bowles' last game coaching the Jets?

Bowles still has another year on his contract with the Jets, but reports have connected the 54-year-old to the head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals, a team Bowles spent a pair of seasons with as defensive coordinator before coming to New York.

On this week's 16W podcast, Newsday's Jets beat writer Calvin Watkins and Giants beat writer Tom Rock discuss what could be next for Bowles, as well as the Jets' matchup with Tom Brady and the Patriots this week.

Listen to the podcast above, or listen to the full episode of this week's 16W podcast here, and see future episodes at newsday.com/16W.