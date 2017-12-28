TODAY'S PAPER
16W podcast: What to make of rumors connecting Todd Bowles to Cardinals

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver. Photo Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney

By Newsday.com
Will Sunday be Todd Bowles' last game coaching the Jets?

Bowles still has another year on his contract with the Jets, but reports have connected the 54-year-old to the head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals, a team Bowles spent a pair of seasons with as defensive coordinator before coming to New York.

On this week's 16W podcast, Newsday's Jets beat writer Calvin Watkins and Giants beat writer Tom Rock discuss what could be next for Bowles, as well as the Jets' matchup with Tom Brady and the Patriots this week.

Listen to the podcast above, or listen to the full episode of this week's 16W podcast here, and see future episodes at newsday.com/16W.

