Three key questions for the Jets in training camp

1. Is Darnold the answer?

It’s no secret that the Jets have long been looking for the quarterback that will lead them to the Promised Land, but is the 21-year-old out of USC the one? Darnold impressed the Jets with his intellect and “intangibles,” general manager Mike Maccagnan said after the draft — but he also had some pretty good tangibles, too. In two seasons, Darnold threw for 57 touchdowns on 7,229 yards, with 22 interceptions. Picks have been a problem, and one that may only exacerbate with the pace of the professional game, so it’ll be interesting to see if Darnold adapts and if he’ll show enough to get into a game early in the season. Though Darnold is certainly a promising pick, the Jets have been burned again and again at the position, and the sour taste of the failed Christian Hackenberg experiment is still very much in the organization’s mouth.

2. Can Bowles lead this team?

Todd Bowles signed a two-year contract last season, but with a better team comes higher expectations. The Jets are 20-28 in Bowles’ four seasons, but part of the reason his job is still secure is that Bowles just wasn’t given a whole lot to work or win with. Even last year’s record — 5-11 — seemed like something of an overachievement at the time. Now, the Jets have the quarterback depth they sorely needed, a big offseason signing in cornerback in Trumaine Johnson, and the makings of a legitimate contender in the AFC East. Bowles has plenty of decisions to make this training camp — and a few pivotal position battles to arbitrate — that could very well decide the Jets’ fate and his own.

3. Can this defense find its groove?

Defense has been this team’s strength for years — even when they weren’t going well — but not this year. With a slew of new faces, it’ll be up to Leonard Williams to be his best Pro Bowl self, and guys like outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins to finally step up. The Jets secondary appears to be in good hands, thanks to their two young and talented corners, and the addition of Johnson. The first few weeks of training camp will be a good time to see if the rest of the supporting cast can fall in line and field a product that gives them a fighting chance every week.