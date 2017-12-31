1. Who will be the Jets’ starting quarterback in 2018?

The Jets probably don’t know the answer, but there are so many possibilities. The safe play is to re-sign Josh McCown and give him a raise over the $6 million he received in 2017. If McCown returns, one selling point is playing in the same offensive system for a second consecutive year. McCown enjoyed playing in the West Coast offense and worked well with offensive coordinator John Morton. It appears Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg are not ready to take over as starters. Petty most likely will be elsewhere in 2018 but Hackenberg, a 2016 second-round pick, will remain and should compete for the backup job. There are numerous free-agent quarterbacks worth signing including Kirk Cousins, Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Brees. The Jets have a projected $80 million in cap space available and that gives them confidence in signing one of those players. The Jets also have the No. 7 overall pick, so getting a quarterback through the draft is a strong possibility, too.

2. Which free agent is worth keeping?

With 16 unrestricted free agents available and a projected $80 million in cap space, the Jets could bring nearly everyone back. That won’t occur of course, but signing McCown, if he doesn’t retire, is a top priority. Outside of McCown, cornerback Morris Claiborne, linebacker Demario Davis, kicker Chandler Catanzaro, center/guard Jonotthan Harrison, defensive tackle Mike Pennel, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins and guard Dakota Dozier are part of the core group Todd Bowles is trying to build from. Davis might be a little tricky because several teams are interested in the inside linebacker, who is coming off a career-year.

3. Who is the big-play threat on offense?

It was Robby Anderson, who emerged with career-highs in catches, yards and touchdowns, in just his second season. But Anderson might not be a No. 1 threat on offense going forward. He still needs work on his route running and he made a couple of questionable decisions, such as throwing his helmet on the ground before the end of a game at Miami. The Jets need more offensive playmakers and Anderson is a good start.

4. Can Todd Bowles take the Jets to the next level?

In three seasons, Bowles has yet to make the postseason but he’s endured two different roster loads. In his first two seasons he had a veteran roster and this season he took over a younger version. Bowles proved he could change the culture of a locker room and the players respect him. Yet the Jets suffered bad losses in Tampa and Denver that reflected badly on Bowles. The Jets gave Bowles a two-year contract extension with the hopes he can make the postseason within that time.

5. Muhammad Wilkerson, the highest-paid player on the team, will get cut, right?

The Jets made Wilkerson inactive the last two weeks of the season after he served a suspension for the Dec. 17 game at New Orleans for being late to a team meeting. Wilkerson was a huge disappointment after signing a five-year, $86 million deal with $36.7 million guaranteed in 2016. The Jets most likely will cut Wilkerson by the third day of the league year next March, saving $11 million. The Jets wanted more production and maturity from Wilkerson and didn’t get it.