The Jets are diving into their past in their head coaching search.

Former All-Pro cornerback Aaron Glenn reportedly is on the list of candidates the Jets have asked permission to interview for their coaching vacancy.

Glenn, 48, is completing his fifth season as the Saints defensive backs coach, working under coordinator Dennis Allen. The Saints ranked in the top 5 in passing defense and tied for the NFL lead in interceptions.

New Orleans has a playoff game this weekend, so the interview likely will take place next week.

Glenn was a Jets’ first round pick in 1994. He spent eight seasons playing cornerback for the Jets and made two Pro Bowls while Bill Parcells was the coach. Glenn also played for Houston, Dallas, Jacksonville and New Orleans and made another Pro Bowl.

He retired following the 2008 season and returned to the NFL in 2012 with the Jets. Glenn served as a Jets scout for two years. He spent the next two years in Cleveland as the Browns assistant secondary coach before joining the Saints in 2016.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas promised he would "cast a very wide net." The Jets are the first known team to show head coaching interest in Glenn this year.

The Jets have conducted only one interview to this point. They spoke to Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday.

The process should pick up next week since many of the coaches the Jets have requested permission to speak to are currently in the playoffs. They are Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

More names should be added to this list, including Baltimore’s defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and college coaches Matt Campbell of Iowa State, Jim Harbaugh of Michigan and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley.