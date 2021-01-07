The Jets’ coaching search is starting to heat up.

They interviewed a former longtime NFL head coach, are preparing to speak to one of the most highly-regarded candidates and will talk to a surprise name who is very familiar to Jets fans.

Former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis interviewed with the Jets on Thursday. The Jets will interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Friday, according to the NFL Network. General manager Joe Douglas also has requested permission from the Saints to speak to defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn, who played eight seasons with the Jets.

Douglas promised he would "cast a very wide net" in picking Adam Gase’s replacement, and he is.

Lewis wasn’t someone linked to the Jets, but he has ties to Douglas from Baltimore. The Jets are the first known team this offseason to show interest in Glenn for a head coaching position. But Saleh is a hot candidate who is drawing plenty of interest.

The 41-year-old Saleh already has been interviewed by the Falcons and Lions. He’s slated to speak with the Chargers and Jaguars for their vacancies also.

A fiery coach whose passion is evident on sideline, Saleh has been the 49ers’ defensive coordinator the past four seasons and has elevated his players into a top-five defense and passing defense the past two seasons.

Saleh’s defensive strategies and game plans helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl last year, where they lost to Kansas City.

This season, the 49ers lost tackle DeForest Buckner in free agency, sack specialist Nick Bosa in Week 2 to a torn ACL (suffered at MetLife Stadium against the Jets), and cornerback Richard Sherman played in only five games. San Francisco finished fifth in total defense, fourth in passing defensive and seventh in rushing defense.

Saleh was a defensive assistant on Pete Carroll’s staff in Seattle from 2011-13. They won the Super Bowl in Saleh’s last year with the Seahawks. He’s also worked with the Texans and Jaguars since joining the NFL in 2005.

Lewis became the second person that the Jets have interviewed, and the first known candidate who had previous NFL head coaching experience. The Jets interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old Lewis coached Cincinnati from 2003-2018. He went 131-122-3 and led the Bengals to the playoffs seven times. Lewis also was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator from 1996-2001. Lewis has spent the past two seasons working with former Jets coach Herman Edwards at Arizona State, first as a special adviser and this past year as co-defensive coordinator. Douglas began his NFL career in Baltimore in 2000 as a scout.

The Jets’ interest in Glenn was somewhat surprising, but he has done well in his current role with the Saints. Since New Orleans has a playoff game this weekend, the interview is expected to happen next week.

Glenn is completing his fifth season as the Saints’ defensive backs coach. The Saints ranked in the top five in passing defense and tied for the NFL lead in interceptions.

A first-round pick of the Jets in 1994, Glenn made two Pro Bowls while Bill Parcells was the coach. Glenn also played for Houston, Dallas, Jacksonville and New Orleans and made another Pro Bowl.

After retiring following the 2008 season, Glenn returned to the NFL in 2012 with the Jets. He served as a Jets scout for two years. The next two years, Glenn was in Cleveland, working as the Browns’ assistant secondary coach. He joined the Saints in 2016.

The Jets also have requested to interview Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. All of their teams have playoff games this weekend.

More names are expected to be added to this list.