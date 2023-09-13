Robert Saleh would be 'shocked' if Aaron Rodgers didn't return next season for the Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers’ future in the NFL is cloudy after suffering a season-ending injury Monday night. But his coach highly doubts that will be Rodgers' final play ever.

“I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out,” Robert Saleh said Wednesday afternoon.

Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon after being sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd on the Jets’ first series of the game.

It’s a difficult injury to return from, and Rodgers is 39, so nothing is certain regarding his future. Saleh said he hasn’t broached the subject with Rodgers yet.

“He’s working through a whole lot of headspace things that he needs to do,” Saleh said. "That would be the last thing I talk to him about.”

Rodgers will have surgery to repair the tendon, but nothing has been scheduled, according to Saleh. He said Rodgers is “getting some consultations, trying to figure out what the next best move is.”

The Jets are moving forward with Zach Wilson as their quarterback. He replaced Rodgers in Monday’s game and helped lead the Jets to a 22-16 overtime victory.

Rodgers, who spent his first 18 seasons playing for Green Bay, was enjoying his new life with the Jets. He has said he wanted to play into his 40s and declared more than once that he planned to be with the Jets for multiple years.

Saleh wouldn’t reveal if Rodgers was still in the area. He hopes that Rodgers will be around the team when everything is settled and he’s able. Saleh believes it will be good for the Jets and for Rodgers.

“It’s very important,” Saleh said. “It’s important for him. Mental health and healing, I think that’s very important. His presence, his words. Like I’ve said, he’s as much a football coach as he is a player. Just having his presence, his thoughts, his words and his leadership. Anybody would want that."