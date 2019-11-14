FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Adam Gase appreciated the public vote of confidence Jets CEO Christopher Johnson gave him, and called it “an important step” for him and his staff.

Despite the Jets’ 2-7 record, Johnson declared Gase safe for the remainder of this season and said he would be the coach in 2020.

Johnson said he has a lot of faith and trust that Gase and general manager Joe Douglas eventually will make the Jets a winning team.

“Any time you get support from ownership the way that this staff’s got supported, it has gone obviously the way we wanted,” Gase said Thursday. “We got a lot of games left. Our job is to improve this team and go out and try to win games every week.

“He is with us through every step with our communications with him. He knows what we’re trying to do, how we’re trying to fix things that are wrong. To get his support and for him to see what we’re trying to do, that’s an important step for us.”

Johnson hadn’t taken questions from the media since the firing of former general manager Mike Maccagnan in May, but he clearly wanted everyone to put all speculation about Gase’s future to rest when he assured that he would remain the coach. Johnson expressed that to Jets players last Wednesday.

“Any conversation I’ve ever had with him has always been positive, about getting guys better, finding ways to win, just keep working,” Gase said.

Johnson gave Gase a four-year contract in January after hiring him to replace Todd Bowles. The Jets have not lived up to expectations in the standings or on offense, which is supposed to be Gase’s strength, but Johnson said “a lot of adversity” has contributed to the Jets’ struggles.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He also said Gase’s relationship and interaction with second-year quarterback Sam Darnold were major factors in his decision, and that it would be "just a disaster" for Darnold's development to change systems every year.

Johnson held his impromptu press conference with reporters while the Jets were practicing. Gase said he learned it about it after practice and just continued with his preparations to face Washington on Sunday.

“We’re coming off the practice field and you’re told that that happened,” Gase said. “I’m going to the next meeting, all those types of things. I haven’t really had a chance to really think about it.”

Gase said he didn’t get the sense that his job security was becoming a distraction. He also didn’t sense any change from the players after Johnson met with them.

“These guys haven’t changed,” Gase said. “They’ve been the same since we started. They’ve been a group of guys that just work, they try to get things corrected. Every week, the effort has been extremely high in practice. And in games guys are trying to do right. We’re just trying to clean things up.”